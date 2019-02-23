Ball (BLL) Holding Has Lifted by Brookside Capital Management Llc; As Symantec (Call) (SYMC) Valuation Rose, Holder Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Decreased Position

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 19124.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 1.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.35 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.20M, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 1.88 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 18.35% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: Lonzo Ball is set to crush all that hype next season; 24/05/2018 – CFR President Says Ball Is in U.S.’s Court Regarding N. Korea (Video); 23/03/2018 – Centerra Gold Reports Restart of Second Ball Mill Circuit at Mount Milligan; 27/04/2018 – Australia Industrial Valves (Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves & Others) Market, 2013-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Keeping Isaiah Thomas Could Hurt Development Of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Per `Lake Show Life’; 19/03/2018 – Ball Corp CDS Widens 12 Bps; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT MOUNT MILLIGAN; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Net $125M

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (Call) (SYMC) by 58.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $375,000, down from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Symantec Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 2.91M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 19.88% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC); 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Investigation May Lead to Changes to Fincl Results

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Pfd & Incm Opportnys (JPC) by 259,300 shares to 362,400 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,242 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.50, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold SYMC shares while 118 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 530.27 million shares or 1.56% more from 522.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 30,942 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 475 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 234,506 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 882,825 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Maplelane Capital Limited Liability has 1,742 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 4,500 shares. James Invest Research Incorporated reported 101,230 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt owns 79,291 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 1.09M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.1% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 48,606 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 51,500 were reported by Bonness Incorporated. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc reported 59,200 shares. Cap World stated it has 43.34 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Schwab Charles Inc, California-based fund reported 2.71M shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Kapuria Samir also sold $1.05 million worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 127,320 shares to 171,524 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (Call) (NYSE:AZO) by 40,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).