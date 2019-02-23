Banc of California Inc. (BANC) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Contrasting side by side

Both Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California Inc. 274.73M 3.00 20.34M 0.33 46.40 Heritage Commerce Corp 123.80M 5.05 35.33M 0.75 17.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Heritage Commerce Corp appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Banc of California Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Banc of California Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Heritage Commerce Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California Inc. 7.40% 3.1% 0.2% Heritage Commerce Corp 28.54% 7.5% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Banc of California Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Heritage Commerce Corp’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.48 beta.

Dividends

Banc of California Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $0.52 per share and 3.21% dividend yield. The dividend yield for Heritage Commerce Corp is 3.11% while its annual dividend payout is $0.44 per share.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Banc of California Inc. and Heritage Commerce Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Heritage Commerce Corp 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Banc of California Inc. is $17.5, with potential upside of 7.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Banc of California Inc. shares and 75.1% of Heritage Commerce Corp shares. 0.6% are Banc of California Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Heritage Commerce Corp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banc of California Inc. -11.51% -9.89% -23.71% -23.52% -30.02% -26.3% Heritage Commerce Corp -8.47% -9.42% -16.53% -26.72% -18.81% -14.62%

For the past year Banc of California Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Heritage Commerce Corp.

Summary

Heritage Commerce Corp beats on 9 of the 15 factors Banc of California Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans. It also provides private banking products for high net worth individuals, entrepreneurs, business owners, and their managers and fiduciaries; and other banking services to financial institutions, as well as invests in SBA loan pool securities, debt and mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, interest rate swaps, trust services, card payment services, remote and mobile deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, direct deposit services, and safe deposit boxes, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 39 branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California; and 62 loan production offices in California, Arizona, Oregon, Virginia, Colorado, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.