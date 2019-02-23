Banced Trimmed Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $531,912 as Stock Rose; Ternium Sa (TX) Holding Raised by Amp Capital Investors Ltd

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 20.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 38,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 229,212 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.87 million, up from 190,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 374,418 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 2.15% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement

Banced Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 72.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banced Corp sold 4,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,835 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $205,000, down from 6,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banced Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 4.87M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Westn Life Group In by 1,000 shares to 1,525 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Ctr Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 459,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,553 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

More important recent Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, PPDF and TX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2019 – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vale declares iron ore force majeure following mine suspension – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GSKY, NSANY, TX and APHA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dean Inv Associates invested in 36,259 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas holds 0.66% or 77,920 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 2.05% or 29,878 shares in its portfolio. Winfield Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.31% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 16,978 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi reported 3.13M shares. Enterprise Fin, a Missouri-based fund reported 76,997 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd has 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Personal Fincl Services invested in 38,115 shares. Capital Intl Sarl stated it has 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bryn Mawr Trust Com reported 251,437 shares. Drexel Morgan & has 5,450 shares. Pettee Invsts invested in 31,790 shares. Taurus Asset Management Llc stated it has 110,050 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $22.66 million activity. $587,364 worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares were sold by Narasimhan Laxman. Spanos Mike sold $2.26M worth of stock. Khan Mehmood had sold 168,295 shares worth $18.53M.