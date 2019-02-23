Bank of Montreal (BMO) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is a company in the Money Center Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Bank of Montreal’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.73% of all Money Center Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Bank of Montreal has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bank of Montreal and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 0.00% 13.20% 0.70% Industry Average 28.11% 11.33% 1.10%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Bank of Montreal and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal N/A N/A 10.44 Industry Average 2.93B 10.42B 13.92

The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Bank of Montreal and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 1.76 2.52

The potential upside of the rivals is 65.56%. Based on the data given earlier, Bank of Montreal is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bank of Montreal and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bank of Montreal -7.72% -9.22% -15.56% -12.16% -12.17% -14.08% Industry Average 0.62% 3.68% 3.18% 8.52% 13.67% 17.55%

For the past year Bank of Montreal had bearish trend while Bank of Montreal’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.16 shows that Bank of Montreal is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bank of Montreal’s competitors’ beta is 1.00 which is 0.24% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

$2.84 per share with a dividend yield of 3.82% is the annual dividend that Bank of Montreal pays. On the other side, 2.83% is the dividend yield of Bank of Montreal’s competitors.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Bank of Montreal’s competitors beat Bank of Montreal.