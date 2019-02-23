Basswood Capital Management Has Cut Its M/I Homes (MHO) Position by $1.66 Million as Share Value Declined; Williams Jones & Associates Has Lowered Its Buckeye Partners LTD (BPL) Stake by $552,125 as Share Value Declined

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners Ltd (BPL) by 33.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 15,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,040 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11 million, down from 46,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 398,641 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has declined 39.26% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 11.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 72,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 530,280 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.69M, down from 602,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $768.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 158,253 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has declined 33.50% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.66 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold BPL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 106.64 million shares or 13.15% more from 94.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Community Bancorp Na accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 64,475 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 24,342 were accumulated by Group One Trading Limited Partnership. Fort Washington Inc Oh reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Macquarie Grp Limited reported 115,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 26,000 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Arrow holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc invested in 0.02% or 21,096 shares. Tru Asset Management Lc invested 0.1% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Bokf Na reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Focused Wealth has 0.01% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% or 295,469 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 1.08 million shares. Green Square Cap Llc reported 86,705 shares. 10,222 were reported by Comm Bancshares.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 4,822 shares to 6,942 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Tot Stkidx (VTSAX) by 136,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Buckeye Partners vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” on February 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Buckeye Partners a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on February 16, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buckeye Partners: Strongest Buy In MLP Universe – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is The 15.4% Yield Of Buckeye Partners? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $17,743 activity.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “M/I Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results – PRNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) CEO Bob Schottenstein on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018, Zacks.com published: “M/I Homes (MHO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Zacks.com” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) CEO Bob Schottenstein on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemung Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 35,265 shares to 239,789 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc by 296,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $293,341 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.43, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold MHO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 26.87 million shares or 0.51% less from 27.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 1.10 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 9,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 9,714 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 41,737 shares. Barclays Public Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 19,971 shares. 466,056 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Basswood Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.58% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 530,280 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 9 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny invested in 1,782 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Us Bancorporation De holds 0% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) or 17,216 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 72,775 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) for 2,349 shares.