Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus Inc. 271.72M 7.06 22.09M -1.48 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 197.02M 7.86 64.25M -1.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Benefitfocus Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Benefitfocus Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus Inc. -8.13% 207.9% -25.4% PROS Holdings Inc. -32.61% 254.1% -21.4%

Risk & Volatility

Benefitfocus Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.17 beta. PROS Holdings Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Benefitfocus Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, PROS Holdings Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. PROS Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Benefitfocus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Benefitfocus Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Benefitfocus Inc. has a consensus price target of $57.5, and a -4.17% downside potential. PROS Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $44 consensus price target and a 6.54% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that PROS Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Benefitfocus Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Benefitfocus Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.6% and 0%. About 0.5% of Benefitfocus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of PROS Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benefitfocus Inc. 1.42% 20.12% 18.99% 51.45% 89.94% 88.19% PROS Holdings Inc. -1.03% -5.01% -19.53% -9.26% 31.52% 20.38%

For the past year Benefitfocus Inc. has stronger performance than PROS Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors PROS Holdings Inc. beats Benefitfocus Inc.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.