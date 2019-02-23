Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)

We are comparing Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|N/A
|6.30
|27.94M
|-1.56
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Benitec Biopharma Limited and Flex Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-148.1%
|-121.3%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 4% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares and 30.6% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.8% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|-11.2%
|-21.83%
|-31.24%
|-25.95%
|-38.55%
|-38.14%
|Flex Pharma Inc.
|-2.35%
|-24.79%
|-9.72%
|-89.98%
|-88.71%
|-87.97%
For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Flex Pharma Inc.
Summary
Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Flex Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.