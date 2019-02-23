Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)

We are comparing Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 6.30 27.94M -1.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Benitec Biopharma Limited and Flex Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -148.1% -121.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares and 30.6% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 21.8% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Benitec Biopharma Limited -11.2% -21.83% -31.24% -25.95% -38.55% -38.14% Flex Pharma Inc. -2.35% -24.79% -9.72% -89.98% -88.71% -87.97%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Flex Pharma Inc.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Flex Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.