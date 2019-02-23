Benjamin F Edwards & Company Increases Holding in Seattle Genetics (SGEN); Glacier Peak Capital Position in Noble Plc (NE) Trimmed as Shares Declined

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 251.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 6,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,610 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $664,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.23. About 439,876 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 5.90% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 07/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Initiates New Phase 1 Study in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS SEES COMPLETING ACQUISITION MARCH 9; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage lll or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with chemotherapy; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Noble Corporation Plc (NE) by 53.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 90,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $562,000, down from 170,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Noble Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $760.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 4.57 million shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 13.49% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 14/03/2018 – Noble Group has signed a binding restructuring support agreement with creditors; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – COMPANY HAS RECEIVED ACCEPTANCES FROM CONSENTING CREDITORS REPRESENTING IN AGGREGATE 55% OF EXISTING SENIOR CLAIMS; 22/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – PARTIES ENTERED DEED OF AMENDMENT TO EXTEND COMPLETION DATE FOR PROPOSED DISPOSAL TO 1 AUGUST 2018; 22/03/2018 – Creditors Owning Half of Noble’s Debt Support Proposed Restructuring; 26/03/2018 – GETIN HOLDING SA GTN.WA SAYS GETIN NOBLE BANK BUYS 9.99 PCT STAKE IN COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Getin Noble Bank S.A.’s Ba3 Deposit Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Noble 1Q Revenue US$1.21B vs. US$1.98B a Year Ago; 09/05/2018 – Noble: Stakeholders Include Some Senior Creditors, Shareholders, Perpetual Securities Holders; 21/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – CO EXPECTS FIGURE FOR EXISTING SENIOR CLAIMS TO CONTINUE TO RISE WITH ACCESSION OF OTHER CREDITORS OF CO TO RSA; 16/04/2018 – Noble’s Elman: Allocation of 15% to Shareholders Is Fair; Agreed to Revised Proposal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 18 investors sold SGEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $11.20 million activity. Cline Darren S sold $440,160 worth of stock or 7,000 shares. LIU JEAN I sold 4,123 shares worth $306,058. $310,718 worth of stock was sold by HIMES VAUGHN B on Friday, November 30. Another trade for 5,427 shares valued at $402,856 was made by SIMPSON TODD E on Monday, August 27. GRYSKA DAVID W also sold $325,200 worth of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 13,861 shares to 1,593 shares, valued at $87,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCLT) by 42,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,352 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.27, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 25 investors sold NE shares while 66 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes.