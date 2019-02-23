BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

We will be contrasting the differences between BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. N/A 0.00 56.85M -2.54 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 14.72M -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights BeyondSpring Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -219.5% -180.8% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.3 and its Quick Ratio is 23.3. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.4% and 25.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 61.65% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. -3.63% 28.06% 8.7% -16.54% -31% -19.63% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -3.49% -19.35% -49.11% -56.52% 0% -57.74%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has stronger performance than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.