BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.81M 45.24 93.36M -0.93 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 22.92M 4.43 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -428.06% -141% -58.5% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -88.3% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.73 shows that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Champions Oncology Inc. has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 66.67% for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Champions Oncology Inc. has 17.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.31% 13.39% 21.61% 51.76% 98.25% 84.52% Champions Oncology Inc. -21.86% -34.48% 20% 77.1% 161.21% 155.15%

For the past year BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Champions Oncology Inc.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.