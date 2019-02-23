Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparison side by side

Both Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen Inc. 13.45B 4.76 4.43B 21.02 15.20 Homology Medicines Inc. 2.70M 334.47 50.12M -2.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Biogen Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Biogen Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen Inc. 32.94% 24.2% 12.9% Homology Medicines Inc. -1,856.30% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Biogen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Homology Medicines Inc. which has a 13.2 Current Ratio and a 13.2 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Biogen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Biogen Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 18.24% for Biogen Inc. with average price target of $384.67. Competitively the average price target of Homology Medicines Inc. is $36, which is potential 48.51% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Homology Medicines Inc. appears more favorable than Biogen Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Biogen Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 87.9%. 0.1% are Biogen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 10.06% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Biogen Inc. -4.28% -3.64% -6.12% 4.16% -0.04% 0.27% Homology Medicines Inc. 19.6% 30.2% 46.76% 29.56% 0% 40.94%

For the past year Biogen Inc. was less bullish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Biogen Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc.

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies. The companyÂ’s Phase III clinical trial products comprise GAZYVA for the treatment of front-line indolent non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and Aducanumab and E2609 for AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its Phase II clinical trial products include BIIB074 for trigeminal neuralgia, lumbosacral radiculopathy, and erythromelalgia; BAN2401 for Alzheimer's disease; Opicinumab (anti-LINGO-1) for MS; TYSABRI for acute ischemic stroke; rAAV-XLRS for X-linked juvenile retinoschisis; BG00011 (STX-100) for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Dapirolizumab pegol and BIIB059 (Anti-BDCA02) for lupus. The companyÂ’s Phase I clinical trial products comprise BIIB061 for MS; BIIB054 for Parkinson's disease; BIIB067 (IONIS-SOD1Rx) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and BIIB068 (BTK Inhibitor) for autoimmune disease. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie, Inc.; Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis; and University of Pennsylvania. Biogen Inc. offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. The company was formerly known as Biogen Idec Inc. and changed its name to Biogen Inc. in March 2015. Biogen Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.