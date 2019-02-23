BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Contrasting side by side

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.48M 585.44 136.66M -1.45 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -3,927.01% -27.9% -24.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 83.3% respectively. 22.93% are BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -8.47% 1.5% -7.9% -16.54% 0.75% 0.75% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 5.53% 16.47% 10.43% 10.31% 0% 29.35%

For the past year BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bullish than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.