Black Stone Minerals L.P. (BSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE)

We are contrasting Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals L.P. 502.05M 7.40 132.42M 0.66 25.20 Lonestar Resources US Inc. 174.72M 0.69 76.42M -3.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals L.P. 26.38% 16.9% 8% Lonestar Resources US Inc. -43.74% -46.9% -13%

Volatility & Risk

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Competitively, Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s beta is 2.08 which is 108.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Lonestar Resources US Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Black Stone Minerals L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Dividends

Black Stone Minerals L.P. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $1.33 per share which is subject to 7.33% dividend yield. Lonestar Resources US Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Black Stone Minerals L.P. and Lonestar Resources US Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.6% and 55.8%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.57% of Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Black Stone Minerals L.P. -0.42% -4.69% -10.37% -10.42% -6.97% -7.02% Lonestar Resources US Inc. -10.6% -19.6% -26.25% -21.37% 75.94% 52.9%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. has -7.02% weaker performance while Lonestar Resources US Inc. has 52.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats Lonestar Resources US Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.