BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) Contrasting side by side

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 25.89M 12.63 3.65M 0.16 85.55 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 16.25M 3.97 5.01M 0.63 16.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14.10% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 30.83% 0% 0%

Dividends

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II pays out $0.77 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 5.58%. Meanhile, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s yearly dividend is $1.19 per share and 11.99% dividend yield.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.09% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.03% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.73% are Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.84% 5.07% -2.07% -7.85% -9.24% -8.11% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.78% -6.95% -9.27% -2.58% -7.45% -7.12%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has weaker performance than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.