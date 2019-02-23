Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Stake In Royce Value Trust (RVT) Was Raised; As Lowes Companies (LOW) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Decreased Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Royce Value Trust (RVT) by 81.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 163,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 366,128 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.99 million, up from 202,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 228,489 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 16.54% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 88.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 26,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,619 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $416,000, down from 30,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $106.27. About 2.73 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Rare Disease Report® Expands Strategic Alliance Partnership with Lowe Syndrome Association; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $233.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf by 2,080 shares to 5,432 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.86, from 1.41 in 2018Q2.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $613.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Bootsalliance Inc by 22,094 shares to 30,126 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB) by 22,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S P Mid Etfetf (IJH).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $923,235 activity. 273 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $29,407 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. $880,200 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by ROGERS BRIAN C.