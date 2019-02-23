Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

We are contrasting Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 45.12M 72.36 205.35M -4.79 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.44M 3.37 9.46M -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation -455.12% -36.7% -31% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -173.90% -904.1% -123.4%

Volatility and Risk

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s current beta is 1.38 and it happens to be 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.1 and a Quick Ratio of 10.1. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 41.36% upside potential and a consensus target price of $105.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares and 5.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.1% are Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation 3.22% -13.13% -21.78% -15.8% -17.24% -21.47% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -15.32% -33.4% -58.32% -73.61% -80.71% -78.89%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation was less bearish than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.