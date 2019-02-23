Bluespruce Investments LP Has Raised Position in Comcast (CMCSA); Procter & Gamble (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Armstrong Henry H Associates Lowered Stake by $300,626

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 0.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 3,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 467,966 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.95M, down from 471,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.25. About 7.93M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 9.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 399,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 4.67M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $165.52M, up from 4.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 20.38M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 25/04/2018 – Comcast to Increase Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Oregon/SW Washington; 25/04/2018 – Comcast To Establish Sky News Bd, Intends to Commit That for 10 Years; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Urges Rupert Murdoch to Engage With Comcast on Potential Deal — Letter; 19/04/2018 – MedCity News: Cable provider Comcast and insurance group join forces in healthcare partnership; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 238,965 shares to 586,424 shares, valued at $65.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $11.13 million activity. The insider BACON KENNETH J sold $282,799. COHEN DAVID L had sold 275,746 shares worth $10.21 million. 845 shares were sold by Murdock Daniel C., worth $30,036.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $651.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,045 shares to 217,262 shares, valued at $21.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 53 insider sales for $352.98 million activity. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86 million on Friday, February 1. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 47,748 shares worth $4.39 million. Shares for $131,509 were sold by Keith R. Alexandra. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.53M. Posada Juan Fernando sold $2.78M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $941,206 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.