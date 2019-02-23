Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Upped Vail Resorts (MTN) Holding by $566,358; As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Value Declined, Stockbridge Partners Has Upped Position

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 10.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 2,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,165 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.08M, up from 20,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $208.56. About 383,428 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has risen 3.98% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘A+’ On Vail Vy Med Ctr, CO Rev Bnds; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY Net $357M-Net $391M; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Scopus Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Vail Resorts; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 128,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 882,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $89.17M, up from 753,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 646,580 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 17.23% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $13.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 73,442 shares to 99,173 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 16,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,315 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.00 million activity. Shares for $101,835 were sold by Vaughn Peter A. Lynch Kirsten A. also sold $2.39 million worth of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 25 investors sold MTN shares while 109 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 36.02 million shares or 0.02% more from 36.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Victory Mngmt Inc has invested 0.2% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Carroll Fincl stated it has 21 shares. Illinois-based Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Waddell & Reed owns 345,869 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP stated it has 0.04% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Hartford Investment Management invested in 0.01% or 968 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 2,400 shares. Prudential, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,690 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.35% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) or 30,000 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Marsico Cap Management Limited Co invested in 12,341 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lpl Financial Llc owns 3,949 shares.

More notable recent Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vail Resorts adds properties in Australia – Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vail Resorts Is As Cheap As It Has Been In Years, Yet I’m Still Not A Buyer – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Sun Valley and Snowbasin Join the Epic Pass – PRNewswire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Outdoor Retailer Snow Show exhibitors asked to step up advocacy on climate issues – Denver Business Journal” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Stocks Could Hike Dividends In March – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 selling transactions for $16.74 million activity. $2.09M worth of stock was sold by Ryu Marcus on Monday, October 1. 4,956 shares valued at $513,834 were sold by Hung Priscilla on Tuesday, September 18. DUBOIS GUY also sold $67,830 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares. 400 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $35,512. Another trade for 170 shares valued at $13,799 was sold by Smith Curtis. King James Winston also sold $242,710 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Tuesday, December 18.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guidewire Grows Stronger Through Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guidewire: Growing Too Slowly To Justify Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire Software -7% on downside FY guidance – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in SeaWorld Entertainment, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Guidewire Software, Editas Medicine, Jones Energy, and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “GWRE Stock Is Cruising Ahead in the InsurTech Space – Profit Confidential” with publication date: November 29, 2018.