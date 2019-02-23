Boeing Co. (BA) Shares Declined While Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Trimmed Its Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder 10-15 Associates Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 2,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 110,639 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.29M, down from 113,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 8.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 4,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,485 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.64 million, down from 60,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $424.05. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 11/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL FLEET CARE PACTS FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES &; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $53.53 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Sands Diana L sold $1.75 million worth of stock. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock. 1,640 shares were sold by RAMOS JENETTE E, worth $602,733 on Friday, November 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 90 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 665,855 shares stake. Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd, Ireland-based fund reported 4,120 shares. Anchor Advsr Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,471 are owned by Town And Country Bancorp And Dba First Bankers. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,186 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 38,072 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.17% or 4,236 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Limited Com holds 1.32% or 17,697 shares. Moreover, Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,680 shares. Grassi Inv holds 57,446 shares or 3.16% of its portfolio.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $820.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,667 shares to 245,524 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 3,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD).

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $446.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 110,646 shares to 226,291 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $75.53 million activity. Gorsky Alex had sold 264,465 shares worth $38.60 million on Friday, November 16. 8,441 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $1.23M were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, December 14. Another trade for 29,000 shares valued at $3.91M was sold by Sneed Michael E. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of stock. On Monday, December 3 the insider Fasolo Peter sold $24.41M.