Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enbridge Energy Management L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ)

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and Enbridge Energy Management L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 260.63M 1.90 56.20M 2.73 9.13 Enbridge Energy Management L.L.C. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Enbridge Energy Management L.L.C.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 21.56% 7.9% 6.3% Enbridge Energy Management L.L.C. 0.00% -536.8% -536.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.5 beta indicates that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 50.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Enbridge Energy Management L.L.C. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Enbridge Energy Management L.L.C.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Enbridge Energy Management L.L.C. 0 0 0 0.00

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.48% and an $25 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.2% of Enbridge Energy Management L.L.C. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 12.24% are Enbridge Energy Management L.L.C.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -5.88% -13.66% -15.44% -26.36% -6.44% -9.5% Enbridge Energy Management L.L.C. -3.76% -3.41% 0.24% 16.1% -11.07% -11.14%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Enbridge Energy Management L.L.C.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Enbridge Energy Management L.L.C.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.