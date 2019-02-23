Boothbay Fund Management Trimmed Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding as Share Value Declined; Cypress Capital Management Cut Its Hanesbrands (HBI) Holding by $1.05 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 17.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 58,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,925 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.03M, down from 331,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 4.91M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 28.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 7,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,420 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.40 million, down from 25,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $126.98. About 1.19 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 0.36% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 60 investors sold HBI shares while 180 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 351.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 356.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cadence Mgmt Ltd owns 30,005 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Llc invested in 286,848 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Hl Serv Llc holds 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 13,274 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.06% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 556,306 shares. Clark Estates Ny invested 1.04% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Brinker Cap has 25,978 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Martin & Comm Tn has invested 1.4% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 117,566 were reported by Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Tru Of Virginia Va holds 0.21% or 84,255 shares in its portfolio. 980 were reported by Oakworth Cap Incorporated. Stephens Ar holds 276,939 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Gru Ltd has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 180,449 shares. Salzhauer Michael invested in 0.07% or 10,000 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% or 97,484 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $231,549 activity. $203,594 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was sold by Mathews Jessica Tuchman. Upchurch W Howard Jr sold $602,711 worth of stock. 6,500 shares valued at $97,370 were bought by Evans Gerald on Monday, November 19. Shares for $330,322 were sold by JOHNSON JOIA M on Monday, November 5. Hytinen Barry had bought 10,100 shares worth $147,340.

More news for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Hanesbrands +3% after strong quarter – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. Fool.com‘s article titled: “Why Hanesbrands, iRobot, and HealthEquity Jumped Today – Motley Fool” and published on February 07, 2019 is yet another important article.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 55,977 shares to 73,242 shares, valued at $657,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold EXPE shares while 155 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 113.56 million shares or 0.34% more from 113.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,574 are owned by Riverhead Mgmt Lc. 12,178 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) has 45,182 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 63,116 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 1,576 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Regions reported 1,424 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 17,186 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 35,384 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 3,072 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ameriprise accumulated 1.25 million shares. Michigan-based Telemus Cap has invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc has 4,095 shares.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for Expedia Group (EXPE) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DHT, CORT, EXPE – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Netflix Stock Is Unstoppable Now That Netflix Has Won the Content Game – Yahoo Finance” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EXPE vs. AMZN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Expedia (EXPE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 24, 2019.