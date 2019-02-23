Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 199.54M 0.65 N/A 0.03 121.94 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 246.74M 3.13 11.53M -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Borqs Technologies Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 4.67% 0.3% 0.2%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Borqs Technologies Inc. Its rival Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Dividends

On the other side Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share. It’s dividend yield is 2.42%. Borqs Technologies Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Borqs Technologies Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $26, with potential upside of 32.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Borqs Technologies Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.7% and 93.1%. About 36.39% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -33.68% 8% -13.1% -54.18% -34.26% -30.64% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.7% -6.31% -14.22% -19.95% -30.24% -27.93%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Summary

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.