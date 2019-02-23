Boston Properties (BXP) Holding Has Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc; Green Street Investors Boosted Its Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Position by $712,500

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 25.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.69M, up from 187,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 1.91 million shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 22.29% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Community Offering 23 Townhomes in Baldwin Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 11.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 4,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,877 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.28M, up from 38,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 453,195 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 2.44% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’

