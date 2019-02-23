Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Contrasting side by side

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Office. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties Inc. 2.70B 8.65 572.35M 3.41 37.22 Franklin Street Properties Corp. 275.97M 2.93 13.07M 0.06 117.62

Table 1 demonstrates Boston Properties Inc. and Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Boston Properties Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Boston Properties Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) and Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties Inc. 21.20% 10.6% 3% Franklin Street Properties Corp. 4.74% 0.8% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

Boston Properties Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.6 beta. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Boston Properties Inc. pay is $3.5 per share with a dividend yield of 2.6%. On the other side, $0.36 per share with a dividend yield of 4.83% for Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Boston Properties Inc. and Franklin Street Properties Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Franklin Street Properties Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Boston Properties Inc.’s upside potential is 2.45% at a $139 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Boston Properties Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.9% of Franklin Street Properties Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.15% of Boston Properties Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties Corp. has 3.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Properties Inc. -3.22% 2.62% -1.21% 3.82% 2.44% -2.35% Franklin Street Properties Corp. -3.77% -8.86% -11.26% -5% -30.81% -31.01%

For the past year Boston Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Franklin Street Properties Corp.

Summary

Boston Properties Inc. beats on 14 of the 15 factors Franklin Street Properties Corp.