Bp Wealth Management Lowered Position in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by $756,000; Renaissance Technologies Lifted Its Stake in Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) as Share Value Declined

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 1.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 6,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 634,764 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $71.63 million, down from 641,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 10.65M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 27/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 98 EUROS FROM 96 EUROS; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Anderson Says Dollar Should Be Lower Than It Is (Video); 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – SLT: Securities services revenue boost at JP Morgan Chase; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC HOCM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 12.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 88,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 793,278 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.18 million, up from 705,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 129,237 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 33.73% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.73% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA)

More notable recent Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rush Enterprises, Atmos Energy Corp. and CNA Financial Corp – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for Second Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2018. More interesting news about Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Rush Enterprises eyes strategic investments after tax reform – San Antonio Business Journal” published on February 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in salesforce.com, inc, Genpact, Luminex, Rush Enterprises, Kimball International, and Jones Lang LaSalle â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $97.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 99,200 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 180,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.78M shares, and cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Actually Worth Owning – Investorplace.com” on February 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire Hathaway startup hires chief technology officer – Boston Business Journal” published on February 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Stocks That The Smart Money Likes – Investorplace.com” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividend – Business Wire” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo boosts JPMorgan price target to $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) by 14,647 shares to 33,366 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc. Com (NASDAQ:CME) by 74,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell B.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 5 insider sales for $4.86 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40M. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY.

