Brandes Investment Partners LP Position in Pepsico (PEP) Decreased by $378,954; China Mobile Limited (CHL) Market Value Rose While First Personal Financial Services Boosted Position

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 343,973 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.46 million, down from 347,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 4.87 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2964.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.70% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 13,792 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $675,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 622,576 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 0.31% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT A1 RATING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 1.86 million shares to 18.01 million shares, valued at $357.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $316.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 1,957 shares to 44,034 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.