BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (LND) and BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) Contrasting side by side

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) and BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) compete with each other in the Property Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas N/A 0.00 N/A 1.20 3.24 BBX Capital Corporation 875.41M 0.76 67.72M 0.25 24.19

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and BBX Capital Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0.00% 0% 0% BBX Capital Corporation 7.74% 11.9% 4.2%

Dividends

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas pays out its dividends annually at $0.2 per share and 4.73% dividend yield. BBX Capital Corporation has an annual dividend pay of $0.04 per share while its annual dividend yield is 0.58%.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas and BBX Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas 0 0 0 0.00 BBX Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, BBX Capital Corporation’s potential upside is 99.12% and its average target price is $13.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.51% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas shares are held by institutional investors while 43.3% of BBX Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.4% of BBX Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas -3.11% -2.14% 9.24% 5.99% -5.59% 11.33% BBX Capital Corporation -10.71% 3.45% -16.9% -33.11% -25% -24.72%

For the past year BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas had bullish trend while BBX Capital Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

BBX Capital Corporation beats BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas on 9 of the 13 factors.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas acquires, develops, operates and seels agricultural land and properties. The company offers agriculture, cattle raising, and forestry activities in Brazil. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It is involved in the production and sale of soybean, corn, rice, and sorghum; sugarcane and other farming products; and beef calves after weaning. The company also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages its own and third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.