Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)

Both Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. 11.97M 0.27 12.06M -1.63 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 210.14M 2.11 23.29M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bridgeline Digital Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Bridgeline Digital Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. -100.75% -72.8% -43% PAR Technology Corporation -11.08% -35.9% -19.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.91 beta means Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s volatility is 9.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. PAR Technology Corporation on the other hand, has -0.07 beta which makes it 107.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bridgeline Digital Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, PAR Technology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. PAR Technology Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Bridgeline Digital Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bridgeline Digital Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3% and 57.8%. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25.02%. Competitively, 26.6% are PAR Technology Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -11.37% -21.47% -70.17% -74.36% -86.57% -87.22% PAR Technology Corporation -2.47% 0.1% -18.88% 31.21% 121.23% 107.27%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc. had bearish trend while PAR Technology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors PAR Technology Corporation beats Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.