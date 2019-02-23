Brightcove (BCOV) Holder Archon Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; As Intel (INTC) Share Price Rose, Paragon Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 897.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 171,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 191,119 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.04 billion, up from 19,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 31.93M shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 34.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 493,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.94M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.29M, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.19M market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 91,350 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has declined 0.70% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brightcove Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOV); 30/05/2018 – BlueSnap Appoints Chris Menard as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK WILL SUCCEED KEVIN RHODES; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints New Board Members; 16/04/2018 – Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Jeff Ray Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $250.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 3,140 shares to 2,219 shares, valued at $310.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 94,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,681 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s What to Expect from Intel’s (INTC) Q4 Earnings Thursday – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel’s 5G modem chips coming in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jan 30, 2019 : CZR, FB, MSFT, AMD, MO, INTC, MCHI, LVS, F, BAC, TAK, BABA – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: WBA, INTC – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heritage Financial, Intel and Matson – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 9 insider sales for $893,356 activity. $69,995 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by Shenoy Navin. Shares for $295,945 were sold by McBride Kevin Thomas. $102,050 worth of stock was sold by Rodgers Steven Ralph on Thursday, October 25.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $255.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 9,760 shares to 1,593 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 224,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,300 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $114,411 activity. On Monday, December 10 the insider Plotkin David sold $10,531.

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BCOV, LRCX, CTB – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 – Business Wire” published on February 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trade Desk (TTD) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brightcove (BCOV) Breaks Even in Q4 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Scientific Games (SGMS) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

