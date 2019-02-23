Brighton Jones Has Raised Its Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stake by $839,405; Stock Value Rose; Trigran Investments Decreased Its Stake in Gentherm (THRM) by $312,660

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 0.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 6,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.88M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 213,588 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has risen 21.52% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 35.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 23,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 91,935 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.26 million, up from 67,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 20.38 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox quit Comcast talks over break fee; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST – CO, CHARTER FORMED 50/50 OPERATING PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP FOR DEVELOPMENT & DESIGN OF BACKEND SYSTEMS SUPPORTING CERTAIN OF COS’ MOBILE SERVICE; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages of preparing’ Fox bid; 17/05/2018 – Comcast Class A Favored by 16 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $482.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 497,631 shares to 2.66 million shares, valued at $53.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 957,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $11.13 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. had sold 845 shares worth $30,036 on Thursday, January 24. BLOCK ARTHUR R sold $38,887 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, September 21. BACON KENNETH J also sold $282,799 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares.