Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Long-Term Care Facilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has 0.24% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 43.57% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.8% of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.47% of all Long-Term Care Facilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Brookdale Senior Living Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookdale Senior Living Inc. -15.01% -58.30% -9.20% Industry Average 1.82% 16.68% 4.40%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Brookdale Senior Living Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brookdale Senior Living Inc. 528.26M 3.52B 0.00 Industry Average 29.38M 1.62B 23.94

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookdale Senior Living Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.50

With consensus price target of $11, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a potential upside of 47.65%. The rivals have a potential upside of -0.06%. Given Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookdale Senior Living Inc. -1.17% -4.52% -10.01% -6.63% -17.32% -12.89% Industry Average 3.15% 4.55% 14.87% 19.80% 84.75% 86.50%

For the past year Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has -12.89% weaker performance while Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s competitors have 86.50% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 0.99 and has 0.99 Quick Ratio. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.25% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 3 factors Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs Â– Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens. The Assisted Living segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding, multi-story communities, and freestanding single story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily life to mid-acuity frail and elderly residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. The CCRCs – Rental segment owns or leases communities that offer various living arrangements and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and health. The Brookdale Ancillary Services segment provides outpatient therapy, home health, and hospice services, as well as well as education and wellness programs to residents of its communities, as well as to other senior living communities. The Management Services segment operates communities under the management agreements. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 129 retirement center communities with 24,339 units; 851 assisted living communities with 58,477 units; and 75 CCRCs with 20,558 units, as well as owned or leased 902 communities with 77,284 units and provided management services with respect to 153 communities with 26,090 units for third parties or unconsolidated ventures. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.