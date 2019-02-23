Buffington Mohr Mcneal Increases Position in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX); As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Decreased Stake

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 83.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 8,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.61 million, up from 9,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $249.66. About 671,561 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 58,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.44M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $313.50 million, down from 6.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 22.01M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $57.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 977,984 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $690.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 31.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has 1.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advsrs Asset holds 1.13M shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Old Republic Intl has invested 2.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hendershot Invs Incorporated has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Illinois-based First Natl Bank has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 60,086 are held by Advent De. Ontario – Canada-based Ci Investments Inc has invested 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bowen Hanes Company holds 911,439 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,586 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Monetary Management Group reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi stated it has 108,105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 336.73M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $27.62 million activity. 25,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by WEST STEVEN M. 33,950 shares were sold by BHATT PRAT, worth $1.52 million. 68,308 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $3.24M were sold by Tan Irving. Robbins Charles had sold 217,420 shares worth $10.28 million on Monday, September 17. $3.00M worth of stock was sold by Goeckeler David on Tuesday, September 18. Shares for $209,025 were sold by BURNS M MICHELE.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $18.75 million activity. The insider Bodner Charles R sold 2,080 shares worth $511,328. FORLENZA VINCENT A sold $3.18 million worth of stock. $1.07M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was sold by Mas Ribo Alberto on Wednesday, November 14. Lim James C sold $1.26 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Thursday, November 8. Borzi James W sold 5,887 shares worth $1.49M. 42,000 shares were sold by RING TIMOTHY M, worth $9.96M on Wednesday, November 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel holds 89,281 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J Mgmt stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hardman Johnston Global Limited Liability reported 157,032 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,500 shares. Spark Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 800 shares. Montag A And Assocs has 0.19% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,276 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bluestein R H Com stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 815 are held by Karp. The Washington-based Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Co has invested 0.28% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Principal Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.21% or 927,541 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 39,695 shares. 1,215 are owned by Newman Dignan & Sheerar. Amg Natl Tru Bank reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fdx Advsr Inc holds 0.06% or 5,757 shares in its portfolio.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $289.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,325 shares to 45,100 shares, valued at $10.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.