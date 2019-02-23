Cabot-Wellington Raised Position in Cabot (CBT) by $9.07 Million as Share Price Declined; Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Stock Price Declined While Kemper Trimmed Its Holding

Cabot-Wellington Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 82.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc bought 283,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 628,404 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.60 million, up from 344,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.67. About 375,769 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 23.12% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 17/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Expands Specialty Compounds Business Globally; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corp Names Erica McLaughlin CFO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBT); 09/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Board Declares Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CABOT: CFO EDUARDO CORDEIRO TO RETIRE, NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Introduces Interactive Carbon Selection Tool for Sediment Remediation Applications; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – IN PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS, EXPECT TO MAINTAIN MARGINS WHILE CO DRIVES VOLUME GROWTH THROUGH SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg

Kemper Corp decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 98.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp sold 259,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,425 shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57,000, down from 264,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $774.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.53. About 218,548 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has risen 38.81% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 01/05/2018 – ProcurementIQ Releases Innovative New Product: RFP Builder; 28/05/2018 – S&P REVISES RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Disability Services – RFP 2017-18-TP; 29/03/2018 – RFPIO Adds Artificial Intelligence to Their RFP Software; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Snow & Ice Removal Services – RFP 2018-06-CL; 08/05/2018 – FTC: 20181106: The Resolute Fund IV, L.P.; REP SV I-A, L.P; 23/05/2018 – FREELAND: CANADA WILL BE RESOLUTE IN DEFENDING ITS INTERESTS; 11/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-013-2018(C); 29/03/2018 – NHRS Minutes: NHRS Seeks Responses to RFP for Pension Administration Project Oversight and Consulting

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57 million and $157.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) by 33,670 shares to 768,567 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.35, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold CBT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 50.81 million shares or 1.68% less from 51.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0% or 7,283 shares. Eastern Savings Bank holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 108,234 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership accumulated 8,060 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 25,734 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 314,272 shares stake. Gradient Investments Lc stated it has 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 173,407 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 337,752 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). 11,053 are held by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Boston Partners, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 227,893 shares. 5,465 were accumulated by Gideon. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 237,745 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 46,209 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Trust Co stated it has 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Kemper Corp, which manages about $551.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 233,290 shares to 237,715 shares, valued at $16.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 177,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).