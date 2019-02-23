Cactus Inc. (WHD) and SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) Comparison side by side

Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) and SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus Inc. 509.10M 5.26 80.69M 0.95 29.66 SAExploration Holdings Inc. 73.85M 0.18 129.95M -177.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cactus Inc. and SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus Inc. 15.85% 90.8% 17.8% SAExploration Holdings Inc. -175.96% -762.1% -90%

Liquidity

Cactus Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SAExploration Holdings Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Cactus Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cactus Inc. and SAExploration Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 26.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.3% of SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cactus Inc. -2.42% -25.67% -19.72% -13.35% 0% 39.16% SAExploration Holdings Inc. -11.14% -40.29% -70.51% -88.53% -89.46% -92.39%

For the past year Cactus Inc. has 39.16% stronger performance while SAExploration Holdings Inc. has -92.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Cactus Inc. beats SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.