Cadiz (CDZI) Holder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Raised Stake; Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Holding Maintained by Palisade Capital Management Llc

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) by 8.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 436,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.86M, up from 401,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cadiz Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 77,052 shares traded. Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) has declined 27.82% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS ENGAGED IN, & EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN, DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF CADIZ INC’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz Inc. Board of Directors to Add Representatives From Water Asset Management; 03/04/2018 – LNG TANKER CADIZ KNUTSEN DUE IN U.K.’S GRAIN APRIL 8: SHIP DATA; 09/03/2018 Rep. Johnson: Cadiz welcomes new postal building; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cadiz Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDZI); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: New Study Shows Extent of Damage Cadiz Project Would Cause; 26/03/2018 – Water Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Cadiz

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 14.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 34,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 266,355 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.90 million, up from 231,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.35. About 279,178 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 29.96% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.15, from 2.38 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 9 investors sold CDZI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 11.14 million shares or 3.62% less from 11.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0% or 30,958 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Amer Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 22,606 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 1.49 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 21,073 shares. Teton has invested 0.03% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 93,008 shares. Waverton Investment Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 159,318 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 885,750 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 1,834 shares. 10,000 are owned by Gamco Et Al. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 12,277 shares. State Street invested in 368,271 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold CMP shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 31.21 million shares or 0.81% less from 31.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisade Mngmt Lc Nj invested in 266,355 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). The California-based Ascend Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 4,825 are owned by Brown Advisory Inc. Janney Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Invesco has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). 83,110 are held by Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 2,277 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Washington Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.58% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Lodge Hill Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.25% stake. Mirae Asset Global Invs reported 10,360 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Moreover, Bernzott Advisors has 4.06% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). North Star Mgmt reported 725 shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 21,957 shares to 958,324 shares, valued at $39.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,516 shares, and cut its stake in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN).