Caesars Entertain (CZR) Stock Value Declined While Selz Capital Increased by $650,000 Its Stake; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Has Upped by $27.35 Million

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 46.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 448,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $87.30 million, up from 971,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 1.23M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 21.53% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entertain Corp (CZR) by 2.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.18 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.55 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entertain Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 46.50 million shares traded or 88.68% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 42.39% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $453.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metalscorp Co by 100,000 shares to 669,300 shares, valued at $11.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co Com by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,900 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Since November 13, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 1 insider sale for $572,444 activity. CHUGG JULIANA L bought $100,007 worth of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Friday, December 21. 25,000 shares valued at $173,750 were bought by KORNSTEIN DON R on Tuesday, December 18. Shares for $319,390 were bought by Benninger Thomas M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold CZR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 752.94 million shares or 2.02% more from 738.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lpl Financial Lc has 11,870 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability holds 49,816 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Rech Glob Investors has invested 0.11% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Signaturefd Limited Co owns 216 shares. Burney stated it has 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Vanguard Grp invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Prudential Finance Inc stated it has 35,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Serengeti Asset Management L P, New York-based fund reported 600,000 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 60,367 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Quantum Capital Mngmt has 449,665 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Company reported 56,864 shares. Gator Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.59% or 55,500 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 19,667 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $667,546 activity.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 131,178 shares to 264,407 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jm Smucker Co/The (NYSE:SJM) by 45,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 654,476 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).