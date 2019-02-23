Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s Financial Results Comparing With AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

This is a contrast between Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 3.62M 7.28 4.84M -0.26 0.00 AC Immune SA N/A 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -133.70% 0% 0% AC Immune SA 0.00% -25.2% -22.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.76% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.3% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 51.48% of AC Immune SA shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -3.74% -0.75% -3.01% -5.16% -6.55% -13.5% AC Immune SA -1.53% 24.15% 37.22% 11.28% -8.75% -14.45%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was less bearish than AC Immune SA.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. beats AC Immune SA.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.