Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Comparing side by side

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 1.20B 1.35 20.90M -0.24 0.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 1.89M 39.38 3.08M 2.24 4.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cannae Holdings Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. -1.74% -2.2% -1.7% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -162.96% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cannae Holdings Inc. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 55.98%. Insiders owned roughly 5.8% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% -6.85% -14.36% -16.09% 0.18% -0.18% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -0.42% -9.47% -9.06% 3.08% -4.94% -2.94%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. beats Cannae Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.