Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantel Medical Corp. 884.75M 4.13 87.12M 1.91 42.20 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 147.96M 18.74 137.70M -10.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cantel Medical Corp. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantel Medical Corp. 9.85% 14.4% 9.3% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -93.07% -443.7% -95%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.16 shows that Cantel Medical Corp. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. has a 0.48 beta and it is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cantel Medical Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cantel Medical Corp.

Dividends

Cantel Medical Corp. dividend pay is $0.19 per share with 0.22% dividend yield annually. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cantel Medical Corp. and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantel Medical Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

On the other hand, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s potential upside is 1.41% and its consensus target price is $49.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.7% of Cantel Medical Corp. shares and 77.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares. Cantel Medical Corp.’s share held by insiders are 9.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.76% of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cantel Medical Corp. -6.39% -5.21% -17.09% -18.4% -24.54% -21.85% Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. -4.45% -11.07% -23.52% 115.43% 1365.83% 1390.68%

For the past year Cantel Medical Corp. had bearish trend while Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cantel Medical Corp. beats on 9 of the 13 factors Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services. The Water Purification and Filtration segment provides water purification systems; bicarbonate systems; hollow fiber filters; filtration and separation, liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization, and dry fog products; and room temperature sterilizers for the dialysis and specific healthcare applications, research laboratories and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological and chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners and sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, shields, hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, surface disinfectants, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips and plastic cups, and prophy angles and pastes, as well as waterline treatment products for maintaining safe dental unit waterlines. The Dialysis segment provides medical device reprocessing systems, sterilants/disinfectants, dialysate concentrates, and other supplies for renal dialysis. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible Web-based system that allows users to update their pumpÂ’s software; t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:90 and t:30 infusion sets for use with its insulin pump products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include t:slim X2 with G5 integration; automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with PLGS; t:slim X2 with TypeZero; and t:sport insulin delivery system. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.