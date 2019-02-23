Capital Counsel Holding In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Boosted; Universal Display (OLED) Holder Trellus Management Company Trimmed Its Stake by $590,000 as Stock Declined

Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $295,000, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 23.03% or $27.29 during the last trading session, reaching $145.77. About 5.09M shares traded or 420.16% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has declined 43.05% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.05% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 165 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $831,000, up from 250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and Amazon jump on ‘connected’ bandwagon; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU is asking Amazon to stop marketing a powerful facial recognition tool to police, saying law enforcement agencies could “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc owns 391 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited owns 238,486 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,728 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has invested 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Ridge Invest owns 403 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Ltd Liability holds 1.05 million shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Co invested in 1.69% or 427,619 shares. Antipodean Advsrs Lc reported 13,600 shares stake. Shine Advisory Services Inc accumulated 589 shares. Bender Robert And accumulated 7.42% or 8,146 shares. Monetta Finance Service, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,700 shares. Aldebaran Fincl Inc stated it has 4.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cue Financial Gru holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 312 shares. Spc holds 222 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Inc reported 2.26% stake.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $70.20 million activity. Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21M worth of stock or 2,030 shares. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31 million worth of stock or 3,200 shares. Another trade for 1,929 shares valued at $3.02 million was made by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15. $3.22M worth of stock was sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Thursday, November 15. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. Shares for $687,447 were sold by Reynolds Shelley on Thursday, November 15.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sgs Sa Adr (SGSOY) by 68,493 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $27.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Cl A by 8,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,800 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold OLED shares while 74 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.01 million shares or 5.52% more from 33.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 10 shares. Whittier Trust Company holds 19,005 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Frontier Capital Limited Liability holds 0.74% or 972,825 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 17,324 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) owns 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 642,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust owns 195 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 232,084 are owned by Northern. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Qs Limited Company invested in 0% or 6 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Granite Point Limited Partnership holds 7,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Coastline Trust reported 5,645 shares.

Trellus Management Company Llc, which manages about $123.52 million and $69.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,500 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.