Capital Management Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Has Upped as Shares Declined; Amc Networks (AMCX) Holder U S Global Investors Has Decreased Stake by $344,322

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 110.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 118,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,232 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.34 million, up from 107,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 945,898 shares traded or 54.54% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has risen 0.96% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 18.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 5,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,383 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49 million, down from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.76. About 538,765 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has risen 5.68% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.80 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.68 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $101.74M for 8.86 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.28% negative EPS growth.

