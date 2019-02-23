Capital Sr Living (CSU) Stake Held by Steinberg Asset Management Llc; Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Boosted Holding

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) by 10% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 450,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.22 million, up from 409,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wintrust Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 242,085 shares traded. Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has declined 15.24% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WTFC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Wintrust Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTFC); 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Sees Profit, Revenue Boost In Latest Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Plans To Acquire Delaware Place Bank; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust 1Q EPS $1.40; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $310.8M, EST. $301.4M; 16/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Income, an Increase of 40% Over Prior Year; 07/05/2018 – Wintrust Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – Wintrust Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $225.1 MLN VS $192.6 MLN

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Capital Sr Living Corp (CSU) by 22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 107,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 595,350 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.62M, up from 488,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Capital Sr Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.91M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 154,130 shares traded. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 43.22% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Capital Senior Living Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSU)

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $172.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 7,630 shares to 15,440 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,693 shares, and cut its stake in Tegna Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.41, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 25.47 million shares or 6.07% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Llc has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Voya Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,746 shares. Williams Jones Limited Com holds 11,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 36,846 shares in its portfolio. 164,025 were reported by Morgan Stanley. First Dallas holds 57,250 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ameritas Partners Inc holds 0% or 2,506 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 44,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Coliseum Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.93% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 864 shares. Columbia Pacific Advsrs Ltd Company reported 4.21% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). 1.53 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Blackrock holds 0% or 2.24 million shares in its portfolio.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $15.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 504,509 shares to 6,350 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) by 21,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Since October 24, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $547,736 activity. 2,097 Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares with value of $152,704 were sold by CRANE TIMOTHY. Shares for $252,863 were sold by ZIDAR THOMAS P. $22,383 worth of stock was bought by SWEENEY GARY D on Wednesday, October 24.

