Capstone Financial Advisors Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $646,646; Landscape Capital Management Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) Boosted as Valuation Rose

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 323 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,406 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.82 million, up from 1,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Amazon.com plays catch-up in Brazil as local rivals thrive; 14/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon tests display ad offering letting Amazon merchants purchase spots across other sites and apps, amid; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by 379.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 198,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 251,113 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.75 million, up from 52,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 1.04M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 4.38% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sather Fincl Grp holds 149 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 168,487 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 2.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 275,504 shares. The Minnesota-based Accredited Invsts has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 699 shares. Virtu Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,409 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 3,972 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 3.02% or 192,745 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horan Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 353 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 0.91% or 666 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 2.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Taconic Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 7.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bluestein R H And owns 60,638 shares for 5.85% of their portfolio. Korea Inv holds 326,378 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $70.20 million activity. Another trade for 16,964 shares valued at $27.69 million was made by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 4,108 shares worth $8.02M. $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Reynolds Shelley on Thursday, November 15. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q also sold $2.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, November 2. The insider Zapolsky David sold $3.02M. 1,726 shares were sold by Jassy Andrew R, worth $2.70 million.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Is Leading a Market Recovery in Tablets – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMZN, SYMC – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock turns down after downbeat retail sales data – Live Trading News” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: 3rd Party Sellers Are Customers Too – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon reconsidering NY HQ – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $346,776 activity. $58,153 worth of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was sold by Perry Chad on Monday, November 26. On Monday, November 12 the insider MORRISON LISA J sold $203,091.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 4,650 shares to 6,710 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,003 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Qlt Mun (NQP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold SKT shares while 74 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 87.47 million shares or 5.41% less from 92.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance Com stated it has 0.23% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Northern invested in 0.01% or 1.92 million shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 14,400 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Panagora Asset Inc reported 606,103 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 178,433 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 82,135 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Farmers Merchants Invests reported 10,000 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 140,632 shares. Nomura holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 140,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 25,603 shares. North Carolina-based Endowment Mngmt Lp has invested 0.21% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Federated Pa stated it has 39,022 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: A Dividend Aristocrat On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT)’s Fundamentals Are Deteriorating, KeyBanc Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” published on May 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Be Fooled By The Low Payout Ratio: Tanger Is A Strong Sell With 50% Downside – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Does The Tanger Bear Case Hold Water? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons The Most Undervalued Blue Chip REIT In America Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2018.