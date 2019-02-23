Carpenter Technology (CRS) Shareholder Pnc Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Declined; Shareholder Gmt Capital Has Upped Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Holding

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 5.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.18% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 29.19 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $147.71 million, up from 27.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 8.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 1.24 million shares traded or 68.04% up from the average. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 30.79% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 7.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 13,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,703 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.48 million, down from 191,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 176,771 shares traded. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 22.71% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 03/05/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Participate in the Credit Suisse Additive Manufacturing Symposium; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carpenter Tan Holdings Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. Exits Carpenter Tech; 30/04/2018 – Guy Carpenter Licenses First-of-its-Kind Cyber Risk Modeling Platform from CyberCube Following Strategic Alliance; 09/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Holds 5.3% Stake in LifePoint Health; 26/04/2018 – Carpenter Tech 3Q EPS 63c; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Summit; 14/03/2018 – Carpenter Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference May 10

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 129,540 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 197,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,830 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $105.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7,799 shares to 8,131 shares, valued at $373,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CRS shares while 73 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.78 million shares or 0.76% less from 43.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. James Research has 53,200 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.02% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 1.59 million shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.63% or 299,062 shares in its portfolio. 16,483 were accumulated by Old Commercial Bank In. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) or 48,100 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 39,936 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank reported 505 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 16,818 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) for 4,852 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.02% in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS). Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 107,157 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 17,500 shares. Huntington Bancorp, Ohio-based fund reported 1,851 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 457,037 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Co accumulated 126,866 shares.