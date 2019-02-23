Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Comparison side by side

Both Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 1.16B 0.35 9.50M 0.22 49.86 YUM! Brands Inc. 5.69B 5.13 1.54B 5.97 15.13

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc. YUM! Brands Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than YUM! Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.82% 6.5% 1.9% YUM! Brands Inc. 27.07% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is 57.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.43. YUM! Brands Inc.’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Meanwhile, YUM! Brands Inc.’s annual dividend is $1.5 per share and it also boasts of a 1.58% dividend yield. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 YUM! Brands Inc. 1 4 2 2.29

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 40.75% and an $15.75 average price target. YUM! Brands Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $92.4 average price target and a -3.13% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. looks more robust than YUM! Brands Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74% of YUM! Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.15% are YUM! Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. -2.72% -7.11% -31.06% -16.58% -15.92% -11.77% YUM! Brands Inc. -2.13% 0.98% 2.03% 8.6% 8.68% 10.6%

For the past year Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has -11.77% weaker performance while YUM! Brands Inc. has 10.6% stronger performance.

Summary

YUM! Brands Inc. beats on 11 of the 16 factors Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.