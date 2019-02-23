Casa Systems Inc. (CASA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)

This is a contrast between Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems Inc. 347.26M 2.47 62.25M 0.84 18.01 Technical Communications Corporation 5.31M 0.97 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Casa Systems Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Casa Systems Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems Inc. 17.93% 79.1% 12.9% Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -19.1% -17%

Liquidity

Casa Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Technical Communications Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.9 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Technical Communications Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Casa Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of Casa Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.8% of Technical Communications Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 26.92% of Casa Systems Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casa Systems Inc. -3.15% -4.5% -0.2% -18.02% 0% -15.2% Technical Communications Corporation -16.72% -20.84% -37.5% -31.03% -44.44% -73.8%

For the past year Casa Systems Inc. was less bearish than Technical Communications Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Casa Systems Inc. beats Technical Communications Corporation.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.