CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 23.25M -0.30 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 568.84M 14.21 65.45M 0.51 104.36

Table 1 demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -30.7% -28.7% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.51% -8.8% -2.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.55 beta indicates that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 55.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.38 beta which makes it 138.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.6. The Current Ratio of rival Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 92.84% and an $7 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.7% and 89.5% respectively. 9.2% are CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.93% 2.9% -42.65% -36.17% 18.9% 20% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.51% -1.82% 19.71% 16.26% 1.5% 6.02%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.