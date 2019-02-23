CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

As Biotechnology companies, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 23.25M -0.30 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 4.16M 3.19 18.35M -89.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -30.7% -28.7% Vaxart Inc. -441.11% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s beta is 0.02 which is 98.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.6. The Current Ratio of rival Vaxart Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 92.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaxart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.7% and 54.6%. Insiders owned 9.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.87% are Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.93% 2.9% -42.65% -36.17% 18.9% 20% Vaxart Inc. -10.39% -3.5% -9.21% -20% -57.47% -55.69%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20% stronger performance while Vaxart Inc. has -55.69% weaker performance.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.