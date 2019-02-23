Cdw (CDW) Share Price Rose While Dana Investment Advisors Cut Stake by $3.81 Million; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Holding In Salesforce Com (CRM) Was Increased

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.05M, up from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $161.31. About 4.18M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 8.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 453,823 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.35M, down from 497,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $95.75. About 497,211 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 31.30% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 178 insider sales for $217.06 million activity. Weaver Amy E sold $587,600 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold 2,160 shares worth $303,674. The insider Dayon Alexandre sold $3.27 million. The insider Harris Parker sold $753,273. Another trade for 846 shares valued at $114,345 was sold by Hawkins Mark J. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Roos John Victor sold $17,779.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 8,400 shares to 64,819 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,300 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bp Public Limited Company reported 0.74% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Monetta Svcs Inc invested in 0.92% or 9,500 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.13 million shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company reported 2,716 shares. Essex Fin Svcs Inc accumulated 3,996 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,104 shares. Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 1,842 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 4,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 4.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2.32 million shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 4,610 shares. Fosun holds 0.04% or 4,900 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 433,474 shares. Busey Tru Communication reported 0.02% stake. Jasper Ridge Lp reported 10,023 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 21 investors sold CDW shares while 159 reduced holdings. only 69 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 130.75 million shares or 1.36% less from 132.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.12% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 673,814 shares. Hong Kong-based Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.63% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 33,102 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 18,118 shares. World Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 5,875 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc stated it has 4,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 2,861 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co reported 0.08% stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Co accumulated 4.53 million shares or 0.46% of the stock. Principal Fincl Gru has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Kemnay Advisory holds 14,640 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 155,737 were accumulated by Kames Capital Pcl. 48,383 are owned by Zuckerman Grp Ltd. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.07% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Llc holds 1.22 million shares.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 27 insider sales for $25.32 million activity. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold $876,910 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $360,800 was made by ROTHER CHRISTINA V. on Monday, February 11. 6,139 shares were sold by TROKA MATTHEW A., worth $564,727. $531,296 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by LEAHY CHRISTINE A. Another trade for 2,421 shares valued at $216,074 was sold by KULEVICH FREDERICK J.. $1.48 million worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by Richards Thomas E.