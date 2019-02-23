Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Comparing side by side

Both Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celgene Corporation 15.28B 4.08 4.05B 5.57 12.34 Translate Bio Inc. N/A 1650.15 108.27M -3.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Celgene Corporation and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celgene Corporation 26.51% 56.8% 8.7% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 208.7% -52.9%

Liquidity

Celgene Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 16.7 and has 16.7 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celgene Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Celgene Corporation and Translate Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Celgene Corporation 0 6 2 2.25 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Celgene Corporation is $88.17, with potential downside of -1.09%. Translate Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus target price and a 164.37% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Translate Bio Inc. appears more favorable than Celgene Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.3% of Celgene Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.9% of Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.33% are Celgene Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.6% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Celgene Corporation -4.9% -8.98% -22.96% -12.32% -33.15% -34.19% Translate Bio Inc. 17.7% 26.07% -26.26% 0% 0% -26.13%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Celgene Corporation

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products. Its clinical stage products comprise OTEZLA for use in treating various immune-inflammatory diseases; luspatercept for beta-thalassemia and MDS; CC-486 to treat MDS, AML, and solid tumors; AG-881 for glioma with IDH mutations; LSD1 inhibitor to treat non-hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; CC-122 and CC-220 to treat hematological and solid tumor cancers, and inflammation and immunology diseases; and durvalumab, an anti-PDL-1 antibody, for multiple hematological cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd. and Nimbus Therapeutics. It also has collaborative agreements with Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sutro Biopharma, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; FORMA Therapeutics Holdings, LLC; OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; NantBioScience, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; Nurix Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; and Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.